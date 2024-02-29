Home

Union Cabinet Approves PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana For Installing Solar Rooftops; Here’s How To Apply

The Union Cabinet has given approval to the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Here are some of the benefits that consumers are going to get from it:

PM Modi

New Delhi: In a step towards promoting renewable energy, the Union Cabinet has approved a scheme for installing rooftop solar and providing free electricity up to 300 units every month for one-crore households. The scheme will be known by the name of PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and will have a total outlay of 75,021 crore. Notably, the scheme provides a central financial assistance of:

1. Rs 30,000 subsidy for 1 kW system

2. Rs 60,000 for 2 kW systems

3. Rs 78,000 for 3 kW systems or higher

PM Modi On PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana

“In order to further sustainable development and people’s wellbeing, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs. 75,000 crores, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.”

“From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people’s bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people. All stakeholders will be integrated to a National Online Portal which will further convenience.”

“In order to popularise this scheme at the grassroots, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions. At the same time, the scheme will lead to more income, lesser power bills and employment generation for people.”

“Let’s boost solar power and sustainable progress. I urge all residential consumers, especially youngsters, to strengthen the PM – Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by applying at- pmsuryaghar.gov.in”

PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Key Points

1. Households will apply for subsidies through the national portal and can select a suitable vendor for installing rooftop solar.

2. Households can access collateral-free low-interest loan products at a rate of around 7% at present for installation.

3. Model Solar Village to be developed in each district to act as a role model for the adoption of rooftop solar in rural areas.

PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: How To Apply Step-1 : First, you have to visit the official website of the scheme.

Step-2 : Then, you have to provide the following details for registration:.

Your State Your Electricity Distribution Company Your Electricity Consumer Number Your Mobile Number Your Email

Steps To Follow:

Step 3: Login with a consumer number and mobile number.

Step 4: Apply for the rooftop solar as per the form.

Step 5: Fill out the online application form.

Step 6: Wait for feasibility approval from DISCOM. Once you get the feasibility approval, install the plant by any of the registered vendors in your DISCOM.

Step 7: Once installation is over, submit the plant details and apply for a net meter.

Step 8: After installation of the net meter and inspection by DISCOM, they will generate a commissioning certificate from the portal.

Step 9: Once you get the commissioning report,. Submit the bank account details and a cancelled cheque through the portal. You will receive your subsidy in your bank account within 30 days.

PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Benefits

Households will be able to save electricity bills Households can earn additional income through sale of surplus power to DISCOMS This will result in addition of 30 GW of solar capacity through rooftop solar in the residential sector Reduction of 720 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions over the 25-year lifetime of rooftop systems The scheme will create around 17 lakh direct jobs in manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, sales, installation, O&M and other services.

