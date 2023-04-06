Union Cabinet Approves Revised Domestic Gas Pricing Guidelines, Check Benefits Here

Home

The guidelines will be applicable to the gas produced from nomination fields of ONGC/OIL, new exploration license policy blocks (NELP) and pre-NELP blocks.

New Delhi: The Modi government on Thursday approved revised domestic gas pricing guidelines and the price of natural gas will be 10 percent of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, while addressing a press conference after a meeting of the union cabinet, said there will be monthly notification to ensure stable pricing in regime and provide adequate protection to producers from adverse market fluctuation.

He said the guidelines will ensure a stable pricing regime for domestic gas consumers, provide adequate protection to producers from adverse market fluctuation and provide incentives for enhancing production.

The new guidelines will come into force from Saturday.

