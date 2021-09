New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved a Central Government guarantee up to Rs 30,600 crore to back Security Receipts to be issued by National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). The decision has been taken as part of resolution of bad loans, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today. “In 2018, just two of the 21 Public Sector Banks were profitable. I am happy to say that in 2020-21, only 2 reported loss for the year,” FM Sitharaman said.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, R. Sridhar Await 'Fitness Certificate' in Order to Return Home: BCCI Official