New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved a Central Government guarantee up to Rs 30,600 crore to back Security Receipts to be issued by National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). The decision has been taken as part of resolution of bad loans, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today. "In 2018, just two of the 21 Public Sector Banks were profitable. I am happy to say that in 2020-21, only 2 reported loss for the year," FM Sitharaman said.

The government guarantee of Rs 30,600 crore will remain valid for 5 years. Government guarantee can be invoked by NARCL for meeting the shortfall between the face value of the Security Receipt and the actual realization upon resolution or liquidation, FM Sitharaman said.

15 per cent cash payment to be made to banks for NPAs based on some valuation, 85 per cent will be given as Security Receipts. For Security Receipts to have their value in tact, Government has to give backstop arrangement, hence the government guarantee of Rs 30,600 crore cleared by the cabinet yesterday, FM Sitharaman said.

Many Asset Reconstruction Companies are there in the private sector, but they hesitate to take up big-ticket asset resolutions, that is why government-backed Security Receipts are required, explained the FM.

“We are also setting up India Debt Resolution Company Ltd. The PSBs will have 49% stake in India Debt Resolution Company Ltd, the rest will be for private players,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

To tackle the non performing asset (NPA) in banking sector, the central government had come with 4 R strategy of Recognition, Resolution, Recapitalisation and Reforms. After recognition, quantification of NPAs started in a planned manner, recovery too started. In last 6 financial years, the 4Rs were executed meticulously, banks have recovered Rs 5,01,479 crore, FM Sitharaman has said.

Out of the amount of Rs. 5,01,479 Lakh Crore recovered by banks during last 6 years, Rs 99,996 Crore comprises amount recovered from written off assets, FM Sitharaman has said.

Out of Rs 5,01,479 Crore recovered by banks during last 6 years, Rs. 3.1 Lakh Crore has been recovered since March 2018, FM Sitharaman disclosed during the media interaction.