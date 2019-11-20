New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday approved the strategic disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum Company Ltd (BPCL).

Addressing a cabinet briefing, Sithraman said, “Cabinet has approved strategic disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, of Govt of India shareholding of 53.29% along with transfer of certain management control. This is excluding BPCL’s equity shareholding of 61% stake in Numaligarh Refinery.”

The Finance Minister further stated that the disinvestment excludes Numaligarh Refinery in Assam, which will be carved out before the privatisation of BPCL. Numaligarh Refinery will subsequently be handed over to a different public sector company.

The Union Cabinet has also approved the strategic disinvestment, along with management control, in the Container Corporation of India (Concor) and the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Ltd (THDCIL), said Sitharaman.