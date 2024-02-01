Home

Business

Union Finance Minister Presents Interim Budget 2024; Here’s What Gets Cheaper And Costlier

Union Finance Minister Presents Interim Budget 2024; Here’s What Gets Cheaper And Costlier

Interim Budget 2024: Here's all the updates on what gets cheaper and what gets costlier after FM presents the Interim Budget 2024.

Cheaper_and_Dearer_Budget

New Delhi: After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 on the floor of the house today, one of the most talked-about things in the country is regarding what’s getting cheaper and what’s getting costlier. Here are all the updates related to the impact of the Interim Budget 2024.

Trending Now

What’s Getting Cheaper: Full List

Union Minister Sitharaman had announced that the customs duties on cars, smartphones, TVs and several other goods would be slashed. She also announced that the import of certain parts that are needed for the manufacture of these products will result in a reduction in costs and taxes. Therefore, the prices of smartphones, cars, TVs and other goods are likely to come down. Other than this, television parts, camera lenses, domestic production of shrimp, and acid-grade fluorite are also expected to become cheaper.

You may like to read

What’s Getting Costlier: Full List

On the other side, FM Sitharaman also announced that there will be an increase in taxes on cigarettes by 16%, which means that the prices of cigarettes are likely to go up. Moreover, articles made of gold and platinum have also become more expensive today. Apart from these, clothes, electric kitchen chimneys and compound rubber are also expected to get more expensive.

Cabinet Approves Extension Of Sugar Subsidy Scheme

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narender Modi, approved on Thursday the extension of the sugar subsidy scheme for Antyodya Anna Yojna (AAY) families distributed through the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) for two more years until March 31, 2026.

Under the scheme, the central government gives a subsidy of Rs 18.50 per kg per month of sugar to AAY families in participating states. The approval is expected to extend benefits of more than Rs 1,850 crore during the period of 15th Finance Commission (2020-21 to 2025-26). The scheme is expected to benefit about 1.89 crore AAY families in the country.

“The scheme facilitates access to sugar for the poorest of the poor and adds energy to their diet so that their health improves,” an official statement said.

The Government of India is already giving free rations under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PM-GKAY). The sale of ‘Bharat Atta’, ‘Bharat Dal’ and tomatoes and onions at affordable and fair prices are the measures to ensure sufficient food on the plates of the citizens beyond PM-GKAY, the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.