Manesar: Union Minister Devusinh Chauhan has visited VVDN's premise in Manesar and successfully made a 5G video call from VVDN's 5G lab to Minister of Telecommunications and IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. Minister of State for Communications Chauhan also visited VVDN's Experience center, 5G mobile communications lab, Mechanical tooling Park 1 and 2.

The call is unique in the sense that the call has been made from indigenous 5G telecommunications equipment. Chauhan stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to make India self-reliant in every field including that of telecommunications. He further said that the Modi Government will take all necessary steps to support such endeavors. Recent telecom reforms, PLI policy and PMI policy of Department Telecommunications are among the several such initiatives.

VVDN continues its expansion by opening a new one its kind Die Casting facility in Manesar, Haryana. This new facility was also inaugurated by the Hon'ble Minister of State today. The announcement comes as part of the company's plans to further strengthen its engineering and manufacturing capabilities by adding to its existing infrastructure. With VVDN continuing its expansion and growth, the new 'State of the Art' facility is in addition to an already existing 4 manufacturing facilities in Manesar. Recently, VVDN has been approved by the Govt. of India under multiple Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes IT Hardware, Telecom and Network equipment manufacturing and White Goods manufacturing.

Spread across 45,000 sq ft., VVDN’s new Die Casting facility is one its kind in India which has been setup with heavy investment on best-in-class machines. VVDN now has a complete infrastructure – SMT, Mold Making, Injection Molding, Die Casting, Product Assembly, and is fully equipped to do the complete end-to-end design and manufacturing of Telecom products including 5G Radios, Massive MIMO, Access Points, Routers, Servers, etc. – major-breakthrough for a true MAKE IN INDIA product.

The Minister was impressed with VVDN’s efforts towards women empowerment and congratulated the company for having women from all over the country working at various levels and making a significant contribution.

In the Minister’s meet, Puneet Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder, VVDN Technologies said, “His visit has not only further inspired us but has also infused a new energy in entire VVDN family to scale new heights. It also shows the commitment of Modi Government that Minister of State for communications himself has come to encourage indigenous manufacturing of products in the area of 5G mobile communications.”