Uniparts India IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe? Key Things To Keep In Mind
The public issue will open on November 30 and the bidding will continue till December 2, 2022.
Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of engineered systems and solutions manufacturer Uniparts India Limited, the last IPO of November, will go live today. The public issue will open on November 30 and the bidding will continue till December 2, 2022.
UNIPARTS INDIA IPO TENTATIVE DATES
|Opening Date
|Nov 30, 2022
|Closing Date
|Dec 2, 2022
|Basis of Allotment
|Dec 7, 2022
|Initiation of Refunds
|Dec 8, 2022
|Credit of Shares to Demat
|Dec 9, 2022
|Listing Date
|Dec 12, 2022
