The public issue will open on November 30 and the bidding will continue till December 2, 2022.

Uniparts India IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe? Key Things To Keep In Mind

Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of engineered systems and solutions manufacturer Uniparts India Limited, the last IPO of November, will go live today. The public issue will open on November 30 and the bidding will continue till December 2, 2022.

UNIPARTS INDIA IPO TENTATIVE DATES

Opening Date Nov 30, 2022 Closing Date Dec 2, 2022 Basis of Allotment Dec 7, 2022 Initiation of Refunds Dec 8, 2022 Credit of Shares to Demat Dec 9, 2022 Listing Date Dec 12, 2022