Uniparts India IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe? Key Things To Keep In Mind

The public issue will open on November 30 and the bidding will continue till December 2, 2022.

Published: November 30, 2022 9:57 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of engineered systems and solutions manufacturer Uniparts India Limited, the last IPO of November, will go live today. The public issue will open on November 30 and the bidding will continue till December 2, 2022.

UNIPARTS INDIA IPO TENTATIVE DATES

Opening DateNov 30, 2022
Closing DateDec 2, 2022
Basis of AllotmentDec 7, 2022
Initiation of RefundsDec 8, 2022
Credit of Shares to DematDec 9, 2022
Listing DateDec 12, 2022

