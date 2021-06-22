Who doesn’t want an opportunity to earn money? Well, if you have a unique Rs 5 or Rs 10 coin, which are hardly found in circulation today, you may have a chance to earn upto Rs 10 Lakhs. However, the condition is that these coins should have a picture of Mata Vaishno Devi printed on them, according to media reports. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Know Net Worth, Luxury Cars, Income, Salary of Tamil Actor

As per the reports, there will be an online auction on e-commerce websites such as Indiamart, where you can upload a picture of these rare coins and then an interested buyer will bid for the coin. You have to register yourself on the site and put up your coins for an online bidding. Please note that it is not a guarantee that you'd win all the money, as there is a proper process and a bit of luck involved in this. You may earn money depending on your negotiation skills.

Interested buyers will contact you and you can negotiate the price with them. This entirely depends on the buyer and seller as to what value they agree to trade the coin for.

Here’s how to do it

Now if you want to sell these coins on e-commerce websites such as Indiamart, then first you’ll have to register as an online seller on the site.

Then, click a photo of the coin, both front and back, and upload it on the site.

The photo must be clear, preferably with a white background, mentions Indiamart.

This will enable buyers to see your listing clearly.

After this, you will have to give details of your postal address, mobile number, and email ID.

The website will verify your mobile number and email id by sending you an OTP.

Enter that and then add your PAN details.

Then quote your price for the coins you upload.

Then if luck favours you, a buyer will contact you directly for negotiating the price.

If you successfully convince the buyer about the rarity of the coin that you have, chances are you may earn up to Rs 10 lakh for a single Mata Vaishno Devi coin.

However, you must note that the Mata Vaishno Devi coins were released in 2002 by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Following are some of the websites where you can sell your coin memorabilia

https://dir.indiamart.com/impcat/old-coins.html

https://in.pinterest.com/080841052o/sell-old-coins/

http://www.indiancurrencies.com/