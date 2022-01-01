New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, on Saturday, said that India saw transactions worth Rs 70 lakh crore done through United Payments Interface (UPI) in 2021. PM Modi was speaking at a conference where he released Rs 20,000 crore to 10 crore farmers under the 10th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme. Modi also said that India has more than 50,000 start-ups currently and out of these, 10,000 were formed in the last six months of 2021.Also Read - Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi: PM Modi Says Efforts Being Made to Provide Relief to The Inured

In 2021, India has done about 70 lakh crore rupees transactions only through UPI. Today there are more than 50 thousand start-ups working in India. Out of these, more than 10 thousand start-ups have been formed in the last 6 months: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/c43xMbZ2Jr — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

‘India World Leader Against Climate Change’

PM Modi also said that India is leading the world against climate change. The country is working on electric vehicles and has set the deadline for 2070 for achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

"Leading the world against climate change, India has also set a target of net-zero carbon emissions in front of the world by 2070. India is also working on electric vehicles," PM Modi said.

“Leading the world against climate change, India has also set a target of net-zero carbon emissions in front of the world by 2070. India is also working on electric vehicles,” PM Modi said.

In November 2021, the Indian government promised to cut its emissions to net-zero by 2070, at the COP26 conference in Glasgow. This is the first time India has set a net-zero target. Most of the countries, however, have set the deadline as 2050.

What Is United Payments Interface (UPI)?

UPI is a system that merges multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application. Several features like banking facilities, merchant payments and peer-to-peer transfer can be done via a single mobile application.

It allows 24*7 money transfers on all 365 days. The application also uses two-factor authentication to provide adequate security. It also allows the users to scan QR codes to make payments.