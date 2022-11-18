This Bank Offers Up To 9% Interest Rates On Senior Citizens’ Fixed Deposit Scheme

For a tenure of 7-14 days and 15-45 days, the bank offers 4.50 per cent and 4.75 per cent interest rates on fixed deposits both for the general and senior citizens' categories.

New Delhi: Unity Small Finance Bank has hiked the interest rates of Fixed Deposit (FD) schemes. Senior citizens can now avail upto 9 per cent interest rate on FDs invested for tenures of 181 days and 501 days respectively. The general interest rate on FDs not for the same tenures is 8.50 per cent.

For a tenure of 7-14 days and 15-45 days, the bank offers 4.50 per cent and 4.75 per cent interest rates on fixed deposits both for the general and senior citizens’ categories. In the case of 46-70 days, the general FD rate is 5.25 per cent, while that of senior citizens’ is 5.75 per cent. A detailed list of the revised fixed deposit rates of Unity Small Finance bank is given below. These changes are effective from November 18, 2022.

UNITY SMALL FINANCE BANK’S REVISED FIXED DEPOSIT RATES

In the announcement, Unity Small Finance Bank has also added that interest rates are subject to change without prior notice. Also, it mentioned that for premature withdrawal of fixed deposit, interest rate payable would be corresponding FD rate minus 1.00% for the tenor for which the deposit has actually run.