New Delhi: Industry body FICCI has recommended easing of restrictions on aviation, tourism, sports and schools in 'Unlock-3'.

It has recommended that Indian and foreign carriers be allowed to operate between two countries and India should allow foreigners to travel to India on reciprocal basis.

FICCI has suggested that the authorities should accept the COVID negative certificate issued by the origin country. Visas should be revived for persons from such origin country, it has said.

Airports should provide support and resources to set up ‘safe corridor’, it said.

Further, it has recommended that testing labs should be identified and designated which will issue the aCOVID Negative Certificate’ and that would be accepted by other countries.

On the tourism and hospitality sector, FICCI has said that clear cut dates should be announced by the states to open tourism, monuments, tourist attractions, hotels, restaurants and bars.

“All states/UTs should have a clear date and announce this for every vertical under tourism so that this also gives time to the stakeholders to prepare themselves accordingly,” it said.

It has also said that permission should be granted for hosting all kinds of banquet and conference in the hotel, however a ceiling of 50 per cent of venue capacity maintaining social distancing norms should be permitted enabling the hotel to earn some revenue when other sources of business have dried up.

It has suggested that clear guidelines are required for organising sports campsand staging competitions and events. Special provisions should be made for travel, stay and quarantine of international or domestic players participating in events.

Games in which there is hardly any physical contact and where large number of spectators are not required can start in Unlock 3.0 while utilising one-third capacity of available infrastructure.

It further said that the government may decide to open educational institutionsand schools depending on the local situation of COVID cases.

“In case it is decided to open the schools, FICCI recommends strong adherence tosafety protocols and SOPs,” it said.