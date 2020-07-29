International Flights: The Home Ministry has released the guidelines for Unlock 3, which will come into effect from August 1. In the guidelines, international air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat Mission. It read that further opening up will also take place in a calibrated manner. Also Read - Centre Issues Guidelines For Unlock 3; Metro, Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Parks to Remain Shut

In the guidelines, the Centre has allowed more activities outside th containment zones. However, strict enforcement of lockdown will continue in containment zones till August 31. Issuing a notification, the MHA said that all activities will be permitted outside containment zones except Metro Rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

More details will be added to the story.