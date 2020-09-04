Bank Holidays in West Bengal: Looking at the coronavirus situation in the state, the West Bengal government on Friday decided to allow banks to function on Saturdays. The state government has issued a fresh notification in this regard. Also Read - New Symptoms of Coronavirus: Ever Heard of COVID-Toes? Here's All You Need to Know

"In consideration of the current COVID-19 situation and the relaxation in different activities permitted by the government outside containment zones, it has been decided to allow all bank branches to work on Saturdays except second and fourth Saturdays which had so long been observed as holidays of banks," the state government said in a notification.

Last month, the state government had ordered the bank branches to remain shut on Saturdays because of the rising cases of coronavirus.

Notably, bank branches across the country are closed on second and fourth Saturday of every month, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines.

Meanwhile, the state government has extended the statewide lockdown in the containment zones till September 30 and has imposed complete lockdown in on September 7, 11 and 12 to contain the spread of the virus.

The move to close the banks on Saturdays was taken after number of bank employees got infected by coronavirus last month.

Issuing a notification, the finance (audit) department had said that the state government is pleased to declare all Saturdays to be public holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 in respect of all bank branches working in the State of West Bengal, in addition to the existing holidays on 2nd and 4th Saturdays.

The state on Thursday reported 2,984 new cases, pushing the total tally to 1,71,681. The number of active cases stood at 24,039 in the state.

The COVID-19 discharge rate in West Bengal rose to 84.02 per cent on Thursday after 3,335 more patients recovered from the disease.

With 55 fresh fatalities in 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll also climbed to 3,394. Forty-six people died due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.