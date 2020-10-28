International Flights Latest News: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the government has decided to further suspend scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till November 30, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday. “Suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India extended till November 30,” the aviation regulator said. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Announces Flights Between Delhi, Dhaka From Nov 5 | Check Ticket Fare, Schedule Here

More details will be added to the story. Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission Phase 7: Air India Announces Flights to These Countries | Check Full Schedule Here