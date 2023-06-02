Home

Business

Unseasonal Rains Pinch Summer Market In North India, Companies Forced To Cut Down Production

Unseasonal Rains Pinch Summer Market In North India, Companies Forced To Cut Down Production

Even though the market in north India remains dull, the business in the west, east, and south of the country is doing better, as per a report.

Unseasonal Rains Pinch Summer Market In North India, Companies Forced To Cut Down Production (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: The unseasonal rains in most parts of India have negatively impacted the market for summer products. Northern India, which accounts for nearly 35 per cent of the total summer sales, is one of the biggest hit markets and several companies are being forced to cut down their production.

This has been the worst summer sale since 2017 excluding the Covid-19 lockdown period, ET reported quoting industry officials. The report also says that the officials are still hopeful that a likely spike in temperatures in some markets this month could help them liquidate piled-up inventory.

You may like to read

“It has been the worst summer in several years due to erratic weather in most parts and cooler North,” Godrej Appliances business head Kamal Nandi said, ET reported.

Trending Now

“The industry was running peak production, hoping demand would pick up, but now companies will have to adjust piled-up inventory by cutting production by about 30%,” he added. Companies are still hopeful of a pick-up in demand.

“While the industry has witnessed a difficult summer with double-digit degrowth, we have been able to achieve a single-digit growth,” said Pradeep Bakshi, managing director of leading air-condition maker Voltas. “We expect the rest of the summer to open up, in specific parts of the country, and are fully geared up for the opportunity,” he added.

As per a report on the Financial Express, even though the market in north India remains dull, the business in the west, east, and south of the country is doing better. The west, south, and east each contribute 27, 23, and 15 per cent of total summer sales respectively, the report said. These regions have registered a 10-15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in sales, thanks to the high temperatures in key markets like Mumbai.

Beverage manufacturers have also been hurt by a dip in sales in the north. A decline of about 10-15 per cent has been registered in the segment, FE reported.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES