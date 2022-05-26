UP Budget 2022 | New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh will announce its state budget for 2022-23 on Thursday. The budget is expected to be the biggest budget of the state till date. The announcement will be done by UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna at 11 AM. A cabinet meeting will be held before the presentation of the Budget.Also Read - Greater Noida: 'Upset With God Over Family's Ill-Health', Man Damages Idols at Temple; Arrested

Live Updates

  • 10:59 AM IST

    UP Budget 2022: (For Agricuture)

    The government may announce MSP on various crops including Potato, Tomato and Onion. It may also make an announcement to provide free electricity to the farmers for irrigation.

  • 10:56 AM IST

    UP Budget 2022: All eyes will be on the government to clarify the rules around the family ID card, Parivar Kalyan Card. To get complete details of the card, read here.

  • 10:53 AM IST

    UP Budget 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has reached the assembly. The budget will be presented soon. Keep an eye on this space!

  • 10:52 AM IST

    UP Budget 2022: Finance Minister Suresh Khanna completed a prayer meeting in his house ahead of Budget 2022. He told media, “नई सरकार बनने के बाद यह पहला बजट है। हम कोशिश करेंगे कि लोगों की उम्मीदों पर खरे उतरे। हमारी आर्थिक स्थिति बहुत अच्छी होती जा रही है। (This is the first budget of the new government. We will try to meet people’s expectations. Our financial condition is in very good shape.)”

  • 10:50 AM IST

    UP Budget 2022: The budget will be presented after the cabinet meeting. According to reports, CM Adityanath has left his residence for the meeting.