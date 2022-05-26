UP Budget 2022 | New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh will announce its state budget for 2022-23 on Thursday. The budget is expected to be the biggest budget of the state till date. The announcement will be done by UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna at 11 AM. A cabinet meeting will be held before the presentation of the Budget.Also Read - Greater Noida: 'Upset With God Over Family's Ill-Health', Man Damages Idols at Temple; Arrested

Follow this blog for all live updates: