UP Investors Summit 2022 | New Delhi: The third edition of the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit will be launched today in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony and lay the foundation stone for 1,406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore. It is being stated that the ceremony will be attended by top industrialists of the country.

PM Modi tweeted, "Leaving for Lucknow, where I will take part in the Ground Breaking Ceremony @ 3.0 of the UP Investors Summit. The foundation stone for various investment projects will be laid which will transform the lives of people in UP."

Praising the UP government, he added, “In the last five years, Uttar Pradesh has made numerous efforts to draw record investment in the state. These investments cover diverse sectors. The good business environment in the state augurs well for both investors and the local youth.”

What is UP Investors Summit?

The summit was organised for the first time in 2018. In the first edition itself, 81 projects worth Rs 61,500 crore were inaugurated. The second ceremony was organised in 2019 and projects worth Rs 67,000 crore were inaugurated.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UP government was unable to organise the summit for investors. It is being conducted for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, today.

According to the official website, “Through this investor summit, we (UP government) intend to provide a platform for the best minds and expertise around the world to collaborate with us in this endeavor. I assure all stakeholders complete support in facilitating and grounding investments in Uttar Pradesh.”