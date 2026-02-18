Home

Business

Upcoming Expressways in 2026: Uttar Pradeshs longest expressway will connect these cities, to open from...,toll charges will be..

Upcoming Expressways in 2026: Uttar Pradesh’s longest expressway will connect these cities, to open from…,toll charges will be..

With the construction of the Ganga Expressway, traveling time will be decreased greatly.

Upcoming Expressways in 2026: Uttar Pradesh’s longest expressway Ganga Expressway will connect these cities, to open from...,toll charges will be..

Two months into 2026, several states in India, including Uttar Pradesh, are all set to launch high-tech expressways for public use, including the longest Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Most expressways will be constructed as completely new infrastructure and will have controlled access, which will allow vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour, thereby significantly reducing the chances of accidents. Not only will these expressways shorten travel times, but they will also greatly enhance economic growth in the cities, towns, and villages along their routes due to increased fuel efficiency and improved connectivity.

At present, the Indian government is committed to developing an extensive network of roads in order to enhance its transportation system. While several new expressways have also been proposed, some will soon open to the public.

Each of these new highways and expressways will be constructed using the latest available technologies. According to the Times Now report, some highways and expressways will include closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, vehicle speed controls, police stations/ambulance facilities, and other modern conveniences.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project, which is nearing completion in its final phase of construction, is a key component of the larger Bharatmala Project. Its opening is currently projected to be in 2026. The expressway will create a major new transportation corridor that will connect many cities along an uninterrupted length of 1,350 km.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

While connectivity is concerned, these cities will span over a total of 6 states. The expressway will extend from Sohna (Haryana) to Surat (Gujarat). Currently, there are numerous points at which portions of the expressway can be accessed, including several points located within Madhya Pradesh. Cities located on the expressway shall include Jaipur, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, and Surat.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Currently being built, the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is a 650-kilometer new road project that will connect New Delhi and Katra, located in Jammu and Kashmir. Along this route, several significant cities and towns will be directly connected, including Bahadurgarh (in New Delhi), Nokodar, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur (in Punjab). Three Indian states are linked by this new expressway: New Delhi, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Based on the Times Now report, the expressway will be built in two sections: 1. Section one, from New Delhi to Nokodar, is 397 kilometers long. This section of the expressway is part of National Expressway 5. Section two, from Amritsar to Nokodar, is 99 kilometers long. This section is National Expressway 5A. This new expressway project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 40,000 crore and will help to greatly decrease travel times between Jammu & Kashmir and New Delhi.

Delhi to Dehradun expressway

Construction of the Delhi to Dehradun expressway, a 210 km long roadway linking Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with Delhi and providing six lanes of controlled-access vehicular traffic between these three cities, is expected to open in February 2026. One of the most notable aspects of this expressway is its construction of Asia’s largest wildlife corridor, over 12 km long through Rajaji National Park, so that motorists will have a chance to view both the wildlife and beautiful scenery as they travel along this route. Travel times are going to be cut dramatically when using this expressway. For example, it took approximately 3.5 hours to drive from Delhi to Meerut before the construction of the Delhi-Meerut expressway. Now it takes approximately 45 minutes. Therefore, once the Delhi-Dehradun expressway is completed, it will take a person approximately 2 hours to drive from Delhi to Dehradun.

Ganga Expressway

The Ganga Expressway starts from Meerut and finishes in Prayagraj. Media reports suggest it will be extended further to Mirzapur and Haridwar. The structure of the expressway passes through 12 districts and contains sites along Bijouli Village, Meerut and ends near Judapur Dadu Village Prayagraj (NH 19). Along with these sites, the major cities that this expressway travels through include Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Baduan, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, and Pratapgarh before reaching Prayagraj.

With the construction of the Ganga Expressway, traveling time will be decreased greatly and will provide travellers with an opportunity to be able to make their way to Prayagraj from Meerut in 8 hours. This expressway will allow vehicles to reach up to speeds of 120 km/hr.

Road usage will consist of designated toll plazas; there will also be 12 ramp toll-plazas located along the expressway at multiple locations to charge vehicle users for travel. In addition to the structure of the Ganga Expressway, there is also an airstrip proposed near Shahjahanpur, so helicopters or planes can land at the airstrip if there are any emergencies.

The anticipated date of opening for the Ganga Expressway will be in 2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.