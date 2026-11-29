Upcoming IPOs Next Week: Six new IPOs to launch next week; check which has the highest GMP

The companies launching their IPOs include Matangi Rubber, A J Packaging, Swara Baby Products, Monomark Engineering, Vishwas Refoil and Consumer, and Integris Medtech.

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New Delhi: Six new IPOs (Upcoming IPOs Next Week) are set to open next week. The companies launching their IPOs include Matangi Rubber, A J Packaging, Swara Baby Products, Monomark Engineering, Vishwas Refoil and Consumer, and Integris Medtech. In this article, we have mentioned the details of these IPOs and also the highest GMP (Grey Market Premium).

Details of All IPOs

IPO Name Category Issue Opens Issue Closes Price Band (₹) Integris Medtech Mainboard Dec 4, 2026 Dec 8, 2026 Not announced yet Vishwas Refoils and Consumer Ltd. SME Dec 3, 2026 Dec 7, 2026 ₹85–₹90 Monomark Engineering (India) Ltd. Mainboard Dec 2, 2026 Dec 4, 2026 ₹60–₹65 Swara Baby Products Ltd. Mainboard Dec 2, 2026 Dec 4, 2026 ₹105–₹111 A J Packaging Ltd. SME Dec 1, 2026 Dec 3, 2026 ₹175–₹180 Matangi Rubber Ltd. Mainboard Dec 1, 2026 Dec 3, 2026 ₹163–₹172

Which IPO Has the Highest GMP?

Matangi Rubber – ₹30

A J Packaging – ₹24

Swara Baby Products – ₹1.5

Monomark Engineering (India) – ₹19

Vishwas Refoils and Consumer – ₹5

Integris Medtech – ₹0

Swara Baby Products’ Rs 800-cr IPO to open on December 2

Swara Baby Products Ltd, a contract manufacturer of baby diapers, adult diapers and feminine hygiene products backed by FirstCry, will launch its Rs 800-crore initial public offering (IPO) on December 2, with a price band of Rs 105-111 per share.

The three-day issue will close on December 4, while the bidding for anchor investors will take place on December 1, according to a public notice on Friday.

At the top end of the price band, the company’s market capitalisation is pegged at over Rs 3,200 crore.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to Rs 300 crore.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to set up a new manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh, repay or prepay borrowings and invest in subsidiaries Solis Hygiene, Swara Hygiene and K.A. Enterprises Hygiene for repayment of their outstanding borrowing.

Additionally, funds will be used to pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2018, Swara Baby manufactures disposable hygiene products across baby care, adult incontinence and feminine hygiene segments. Its portfolio includes baby diapers, adult diapers, sanitary napkins and panty liners, primarily manufactured under contract for consumer brands.

The company supplies products to customers including Brainbees Solutions, Piramal Pharma and Himalaya Wellness Company. It also markets its own brands, Cuddles and Shield, through online and modern retail channels. In December 2025, it acquired K.A. Enterprises Hygiene, a manufacturer of feminine hygiene products.

What Is an IPO?

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering. It is the process through which a privately held (unlisted) company raises capital by selling its shares to the general public and investors for the first time. Through an IPO, the company gets listed on a stock exchange, such as the NSE or BSE.