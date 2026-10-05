Upcoming IPO Update: Market set to remain active next week, check listings, subscriptions and GMP

The IPOs of Nityas Gems & Jewellery and Vishal Nirmiti will close for subscription on October 5. Meanwhile, several other IPOs are scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE next week.

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New Delhi: The market is likely to remain quite active next week, with several IPOs set to be listed on the stock exchanges. Meanwhile, the IPOs of Nityas Gems & Jewellery and Vishal Nirmiti will close for subscription on October 5. It is important to note that several IPOs are scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE next week. SRIT India and Shah Investor’s Home will make their market debut on October 6.

Here is a list of all the IPO-related activities scheduled for next week.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO

The Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO will close for subscription on October 5.

The IPO is worth Rs 108.35 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.45 crore shares.

The public issue opened for subscription on September 30.

The company has fixed a price band of ₹70 to ₹75 per share, with a lot size of 200 shares.

The share allotment is expected to be finalised on October 6, while the shares are likely to be listed on the NSE and BSE on October 8.

As of October 1, the IPO had been subscribed 0.69 times.

As of October 4, the latest GMP stood at ₹3, with an estimated listing price of ₹78, indicating a potential premium of 4%.

SRIT India IPO

The Rs 218.40 crore SRIT India IPO received an overwhelming response from investors

The issue subscribed 125.16 times by the time bidding closed on September 30.

The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares, with the final issue price fixed at ₹130 per share.

The retail portion was subscribed 63.70 times, the QIB category 91.84 times, and the NII portion 312.99 times.

Share allotment was finalised on October 1, and the shares will be listed on the NSE and BSE on October 6.

Vishal Nirmiti IPO

The Vishal Nirmiti IPO is a Rs 178 crore book-built issue, comprising a fresh issue of 65.91 lakh shares worth Rs 145 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 15 lakh shares worth ₹33 crore.

The IPO opened on September 30 and will close on October 5.

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 208 to Rs 220 per share, with a lot size of 68 shares.

Retail investors will need to invest a minimum of Rs 14,960 at the upper end of the price band.

As of October 1, the issue had been subscribed 0.60 times.

Shah Investors Home IPO

Shah Investors Home raised Rs 90.17 crore through a completely fresh issue of 53.99 lakh shares.

The IPO closed on September 30, and the allotment was finalised on October 1.

The issue price was fixed at Rs 167 per share, with a lot size of 85 shares.

The minimum retail investment was Rs 14,195.

The company will be listed on the NSE and BSE on October 6.

Orient Cables IPO

The Orient Cables IPO was worth ₹552 crore and comprised a fresh issue of Rs 320 crore and an OFS of ₹232 crore.

The issue closed on September 29, and the share allotment was finalised on September 30.

The final issue price was fixed at Rs 272 per share, with a lot size of 55 shares.

Retail investors were required to invest a minimum of Rs 14,960.

The shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on October 5.

Runwal Enterprises IPO

Runwal Enterprises raised Rs 500 crore through a completely fresh issue of 1.64 crore shares.

The IPO closed on September 29, and the share allotment was finalised on September 30.

The company fixed the issue price at Rs 305 per share, with a lot size of 49 shares and a minimum retail investment of Rs 14,945.

A total of 1,20,274 shares were also reserved for eligible employees, who were offered a discount of Rs 14 per share on the issue price.

The shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on October 5.

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