Upcoming IPOs: From Clay Craft India to Deeksha Polymers, check 5 new IPOs set to open next week; Key details here

The companies launching IPOs next week are Clay Craft India, Deeksha Polymers, Leotech Industries, Leapfrog Engineering Services, and Aviance Biomedicals.

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5 Upcoming IPOs (AI Image)

New Delhi: In a major development, five new IPOs (Upcoming IPOs Next Week) are set to hit the stock market next week. It is important to note that all five offerings belong to the SME category. The companies launching IPOs next week are Clay Craft India, Deeksha Polymers, Leotech Industries, Leapfrog Engineering Services, and Aviance Biomedicals.

Here, in this article, we have mentioned all the important details of these IPOs:

Clay Craft India IPO

The IPO will open on June 17 and close on June 19.

The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 193–Rs 203 per share.

The lot size is 1,200 shares, meaning investors must apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares and thereafter in multiples of 1,200 shares.

As for the Grey Market Premium (GMP), according to InvestorGain, the IPO is currently commanding a premium of Rs 60 per share.

Investors should note that a company’s GMP can rise or fall before the stock is listed on the exchange.

Deeksha Polymers IPO

The IPO of Deeksha Polymers will open on June 17 and close on June 19.

The issue price has been fixed at Rs 112 per share, while the lot size is 1,200 shares.

According to InvestorGain, the company’s Grey Market Premium (GMP) is currently ₹0.

Liotech Industries IPO

The IPO of Liotech Industries will also open on June 17 and close on June 19.

The issue price has been set at Rs 321 per share, and the lot size is 400 shares.

As per InvestorGain, its current GMP stands at Rs 0.

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO

The IPO of Leapfrog Engineering Services will open on June 17 and close on June 19.

The price band for the issue is Rs 21–Rs 23 per share, while the lot size is 12,000 shares.

According to InvestorGain, the IPO is currently commanding a GMP of ₹0.

Aviance Biomedicals IPO