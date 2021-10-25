New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of two companies are set to open for subscription in the last week of October. FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of India’s biggest cosmetics retailer Nykaa, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on October 28 whereas Fintech company Fino Payments Bank has decided to float its public issue on October 29.Also Read - LIVE: IPL Auction For Two New Teams Underway In Dubai

Nykaa IPO: Nykaa will be the second Indian startup to go public this year after Zomato, which drew huge interest for its trailblazing IPO in July. Others in line to list on the stock exchanges this year are Paytm, PolicyBazaar and Mobikwik. Also Read - Shami Victim of Online Abuse After Defeat Against Pak; Sehwag, Harbhajan Say, 'With You'

Nykaa is set to launch its Rs 5,352-crore initial public offering (IPO) on October 28. Nykaa has fixed the price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 for its IPO. The three-day Nykaa IPO will conclude on November 1. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels, Diverts THESE Trains on this route Till Oct 29; Check Full List Here

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 41,972,660 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders.

Promoter Sanjay Nayar Family Trust will sell 4.8 million shares. Investors who are likely to sell stake include TPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd, Lighthouse India Fund III, Limited, Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, Yogesh Agencies & Investments, JM Financial and Investment Consultancy Services and some individual shareholders.

Nykaa was founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar, a former investment banker.

Fino Payments Bank IPO: The IPO of Fino Payments Bank will open for subscription on October 29 for subscription and close on November 2. The initial share sale includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹300 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 15,602,999 equity shares by promoter Fino Paytech.



FIno Payment Bank is backed by marquee investors like Blackstone, ICICI Group, Bharat Petroleum and IFC. It is a growing fintech company offering a diverse range of financial products and services that are primarily digital and have payments focus.

Currently it has approximately 17,269 active BCs across India. Additionally, it operated 54 branches and 143 customer service points as of March 2021.

According to reports, for fiscal year 2021, the lender had total income of Rs 791.03 crore against Rs 691.40 crore a year ago. Net income for the period stood at Rs 20.47 crore versus a loss of Rs 32.04 crore last year.