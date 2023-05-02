Home

Update Your Aadhaar Details For Free Now On myAadhaar Portal, UIDAI To Charge After June 14, 2023: Check Details

Update Your Aadhaar Details For Free Now On myAadhaar Portal, UIDAI To Charge After June 14, 2023: Check Details (Image: UIDAI)

New Delhi: Indian citizens can freely updated their Aadhaar records online on the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) platform. As per the Electronics and IT Ministry, millions of Indians will be benefited from this action.

However, the free services will only be available from 15 March 2023 to 14 June 2023. This free service is solely available on the myAadhaar portal; it will continue to cost Rs 50 at Aadhaar centers.

Evolution of Aadhaar In India

In a little over a decade’s time, Aadhaar card has become one of the most widely recognised means of proving a person’s identity in India. From hotel bookings to flight check-in process, Aadhaar-based identification is being used for numerous services in India; nearly 1,200 government projects and programs, which are managed by both the Central and State governments use Aadhaar-based verification process.

UIDAI has been urging those citizens, who haven’t updated their demographic information, to upload Proof of Identification and Proof of Address documents.

Key Features and Benefits of myAadhaar Portal

Residents can update their Aadhar documents online for free owing to a UIDAI program

The free service will be accessible on the myAadhaar webpage for the next three months, from March 15 to June 14, 2023, as part of the Digital India project

According to the Ministry, this will contribute to greater ease of life, better service delivery, and a higher success rate for authentication

Residents can also visit the local Aadhaar center, where usual fees would apply, or utilize the regular online update service if they need to amend their demographic information.

By login onto https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ portal with their Aadhaar number, citizens can use the free service.

Around 1,200 government schemes and programs, managed by both the central and state governments, use Aadhaar-based identification for service delivery, making the Aadhaar number an acceptable form of identification for Indian citizens.

Aadhaar is also used by several other service providers, such as financial institutions like banks and NBFCs, to effortlessly authenticate and onboard consumers.

Aadhaar number holders are allowed, under the Aadhaar Enrollment and Updating Rules, 2016, to update their supporting papers in their Aadhaar at least once every ten years after the date of enrollment to maintain the accuracy of their data.

Applicants whose Aadhar was issued more than ten years ago and has never been updated will particularly benefit from this approach.

The list of current and accepted papers can be found on the UIDAI website.

How to Update Aadhaar Documents on myAadhaar Portal

Step 1: Visit the official website of myAadhaar Portal i.e., https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the Login tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Once the login page in opened on the screen, enter your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code.

Step 5: Click on the Send OTP button.

Step 6: Enter the OTP received in your registered mobile number and login to your account.

Step 7: After successfully logging in, click on the Document Update tab.

Step 8: Your current information will be displayed on the screen now. Check the details carefully.

Step 9: After that upload the necessary document proof of what needs to be updated.

Step 10: Finally, click on the Submit button to save the changes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.