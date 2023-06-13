Home

Business

Update Your Aadhar Details Free Of Cost Till June 14: Here’s How To Do It

Update Your Aadhar Details Free Of Cost Till June 14: Here’s How To Do It

The free update of Aadhaar information can be done at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and for update at CSC will be charges Rs 50 as usual.

Update Your Aadhar Details Free Of Cost Till June 14: Here's How To Do It

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged citizens to update their demographic details with the latest information. As per the UIDAI, if you Aadhaar card has been issued ten years ago, and had never been updated, you can update and upload your Proof of Identity & Proof of Address documents online free of cost from 15 March 2023 to 14 June 2023.

The free update of Aadhaar information can be done at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and for update at CSC will be charges Rs 50 as usual.

You may like to read

“Keep Demographic Details Updated to Strengthen Your Aadhaar. If your Aadhaar had been issued 10 years ago & had never been updated – you may now upload Proof of Identity & Proof of Address documents online at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in ‘FREE OF COST’ from 15 March – June 14, 2023,” said UIDAI in a tweet.

“The free service is available for the next three months, i.e., March 15 to June 14, 2023. It is important to note that this service is free only on the myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier,” Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said in a press statement on March 15, 2023.

Steps To Upload Address Proof

Step 1: Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Login and select ‘Name/Gender/Date of Birth & Address Update’

Step3: Click on ‘Update Aadhaar Online’

Step 4: Select ‘address’ from the list of demographic options and click ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’

Step 5: upload a scanned copy and enter the required demographic information.

Step 6: Make payment of Rs 50. ( Not required till June 15).

Step 7: A Service Request Number (SRN) will be generated. Save it for tracking status later. On completion of the internal quality check, you will receive an SMS

Track Your Update Request

After successful submission of the online address change request, you will be given a URN (change Request Number) in the format 0000/00XXX/XXXXX. This is displayed on the screen and sent through SMS to your registered telephone number. Track the status of your Aadhaar update using this URN and your Aadhaar number at: https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/checkSSUPStatus/checkupdatestatus

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.