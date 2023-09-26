Home

UPI Becomes Preferred Payment Mode For Indian Merchants, Here’s What New Report Says

The number of UPI transactions in January 2018 was 151 million, and it reached 9.3 billion in June 2023, primarily driven by the growth in P2M transactions, the report by Worldline said.

In January 2022, P2M transactions accounted for 40.3 per cent of all UPI transactions compared to 57.5 per cent in June 2023 and this percentage is likely to grow further.

New Delhi: Digital payments through UPI have increased dramatically, with transactions crossing 10 billion for the first time in August, driven by the growth of person-to-merchant (P2M) payments. In January 2018, there were 151 million UPI transactions. By June 2023, this number had grown to 9.3 billion, with P2M transactions accounting for most of the growth. This growth in UPI transactions is being attributed to a number of factors, including the ease of use of UPI, the growing acceptance of UPI by merchants, and the government’s push towards digital payments, as per a report in news agency PTI.

Rising Number Of UPI Based P2M Transactions

In January 2022, P2M transactions accounted for 40.3 per cent of all UPI transactions compared to 57.5 per cent in June 2023 and this percentage is likely to grow further, it said. Another indicator that prognosticates the future of UPI growth and particularly UPI P2M transactions is the average ticket size (ATS), it said, adding, ATS for UPI P2M transactions which was Rs 885 in January 2022 has reduced to Rs 653 in June 2023. This indicates that UPI is now being increasingly used for micro transactions, indicating a further entrenchment of UPI.

What Do Numbers On Electronic Toll Collection Say

With regard to Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), the report said, it has really changed how “we pay for tolls on the country’s roads and now increasingly at parking plazas among other use cases.” Drivers across the country can testify how easier it has made driving on roads and this steady adoption is reflected in the numbers, it said.

To start with, it said, the number of tags issued has grown from 45.97 million in January 2022 to 71.92 million in June 2023, a 56.5 per cent growth. In terms of volume, it said, transactions in H123 were 1.85 billion compared to 1.57 billion in H122, a 17.6 per cent growth while the value of ETC transactions in H123 was Rs 30,340 crore, a 25.3 per cent increase when compared to H122.

What Are P2M Transactions?

P2M transactions, or person-to-merchant transactions, are digital payments made from one individual to another individual who is acting as a merchant. This can include paying for goods and services at a physical store, making an online purchase, or sending money to a friend or family member who is selling something.

P2M transactions are typically made using a mobile wallet or other digital payment app. The sender enters the recipient’s mobile number, bank account number, or QR code, and then enters the amount of money they want to send. The recipient then receives the money instantly.

(With inputs from agencies)

