UPI big update: Payments up to Rs 2000 to remain free of bank charges – what it means for normal users?

The government has directed banks and payment system providers not to impose charges on UPI transactions of up to Rs 2,000.

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UPI big update: Payments up to Rs 2000 to remain free of bank charges – what it means for normal users? | Image: Image: X

UPI Big Update: The central government on Monday informed that banks and payment system providers cannot charge (direct or indirect) fees on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions of up to Rs 2,000 or payments made using RuPay debit cards. The government issued the notification under Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

What Did The Finance Ministry Say?

The Ministry of Finance said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 10 A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (51 of 2007), the Central Government hereby specifies the following electronic modes of payment, namely: (i) Debit Card powered by RuPay; and (ii) Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions upto Rs. 2,000.”

“No bank or system provider shall impose, whether directly or indirectly, any charge upon a person making or receiving a payment by using the electronic modes of payment specified in the paragraph above,” it added.

It simply means that the UPI transactions will remain free of cost up to Rs 2,000, while allowing a possible small Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on certain UPI merchant transactions above the set limit.

UPI Payments To Remain Free For Consumers

In August, the government hinted that the person-to-person payments would continue to remain free. It also stated that if any fee is introduced it would be paid by merchants rather than consumers Reuters reported.