Home

Business

UPI charges above ₹1,000? RBI, government and NPCI finally break silence on viral claims

UPI charges above ₹1,000? RBI, government and NPCI finally break silence on viral claims

Confusion grows over UPI charges above ₹1000 as government, RBI and NPCI clarify no fees for users. Here’s the truth behind viral claims and what it means for transactions.

UPI Charges

Over the last couple of days, social media posts and message forwards have been popping up on social media warning users that charges will apply on UPI transfers if they exceed ₹1,000. This created unnecessary panic amongst people who use UPI to pay their monthly expenses.

But let’s look at what the government has to say about this.

Government Says No Charges For UPI Users

The Government of India and NPCI have announced that UPI transactions will always be chargeless for customers, irrespective of the transaction amount. They have further confirmed that there is no upcoming announcement of UPI charges.

So you will not have to pay any fee when you send ₹100 or ₹10,000 to your friends and family members.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Will RBI Charge UPI Transactions?

Earlier this week, RBI in a release cleared all the doubts about the speculations of UPI charges by saying that there is no proposed plan to charge UPI transactions. RBI has mentioned that RBI- regulated payment systems should be cost-effective to recover their operational costs. However, the RBI has not mentioned any timeline for when they will charge a fee.

Does NPCI Have a Limit on UPI Transactions?

As per NPCI, there will be no charges for end-users for UPI transfers. However, charges will apply in the following cases:

When you transfer money from your bank account to a Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) or popularly known as wallets if the transaction amount is more than ₹2,000. Also, the charges will be incurred by the merchants and not the customer.

Note: NPCI or merchants may charge internal charges to each other for UPI payments, but this does not affect you as an end-user. These transactions are completely bank-to-bank transactions and you will not be charged anything.

Is there a ₹1 lakh transaction limit on UPI?

There is a daily limit of ₹1 lakh imposed on most UPI payments. However, for some categories like hospitals or schools, this limit is increased to ₹5 lakh. These limits have been put in place to ensure customer safety and for smooth operating of the UPI system.

This doesn’t mean that you will be charged if you exceed the ₹1 lakh limit.

So to summarise,

There will be no charges if you use UPI to transfer money to someone.

The limit of ₹1,000 after which users will be charged is not true.

Charges will only be applicable in case you pay someone using a merchant platform or a wallet.

With rumours like these buzzing around, let’s look at where this idea of UPI charges actually came from.

Why Are There UPI Transaction Charges Rumours?

NPCI charges merchants an interchange fee for payments. Some merchants forward this news to their customers that their service includes a UPI transaction fee. This news was misinterpreted by people which led to the spread of the idea of UPI charges.

In times like these, misinformation can go viral very quickly. So, let’s not panic and wait for any official announcements from RBI, NPCI, or the government.

Takeaway:

There is no truth to the rumours that UPI transactions will be charged if they exceed ₹1,000. Until the government notifies charges on UPI, you will not be charged at all. So there is no need to panic and believe every forwarded message you see on WhatsApp. Stay tuned to the official announcements from the government or RBI for updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.