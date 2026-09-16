UPI charges: What are the fees on school and college tuition, insurance payments and electricity bills? Finance Ministry issues detailed FAQs

The Ministry of Finance releases detailed FAQs on UPI charges, confirming consumer payments remain free while establishing flat Rs 5 merchant fees on insurance and utility bills above Rs 2,000.

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New Delhi: The Modi government on Tuesday introduced charges on Unified Payments Interface, i.e., UPI, thereby restricting its original no-cost access. In its recent big action, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced a charge of 0.4% that most merchants will have to pay banks and payment processors on transaction exceeding Rs 2000. For those unversed, UPI is being used in India as a popular mode of payment and transactions from the times of demonitisation and has been widely adopted across the country for its safety, efficiency and speed of payment.

What will be the charges on UPI transactions?

As mentioned earlier, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced a charge of 0.4% that most merchants will have to pay banks and payment processors on UPI payments they receive in excess of Rs 2,000 per transaction.

Finance Ministry debunks claims on MDR change in UPI ecosystem

In the recent development, the Finance Ministry debunked claims which suggested that the MDR change in the UPI ecosystem is due to foreign influence, stressing that India’s digital payments decisions are made independently. Since its launch in 2016, UPI has grown into the world’s largest real-time interoperable payment system — entirely on India’s own terms, the ministry posted on social media platform X.

Payment Category Payments Up To ₹2,000 Payments Above ₹2,000 MDR Structure Insurance Premium Zero MDR Flat ₹5 MDR ₹5 flat MDR instead of 0.4% Electricity/Water Bills Zero MDR Flat ₹5 MDR ₹5 flat MDR instead of 0.4% School/College Fees Zero MDR Flat-fee structure or capped processing rates Not necessarily subject to the standard 0.4% rate

Such claims are “false. India’s UPI policy decisions are made independently, with the clear goal of building a self-sustaining, inclusive, and affordable digital payments ecosystem,” it noted.

Why has government imposed fees on UPI?

According to the government, UPI processed 24.5 billion transactions in August 2026 alone. To keep this system self-sustainable, secure and innovative, a small fee on high-value merchant transactions helps fund better infrastructure and cybersecurity, support for small merchants in Tier III–VI towns and rural areas, and awareness and incentives to expand UPI adoption.

“The new framework ensures resources from higher-value merchant transactions are reinvested to support small businesses and strengthen digital payments across the country,” the Finance Ministry said.

UPI continues to be free for customers. Sending money to friends, paying at shops, or scanning a QR code — all remain without charges.

“Person-to-Person transfers are always free, regardless of amount. Vendors earning up to Rs 1 lakh per month via UPI QR codes continue to enjoy zero charges. Over 95 per cent of merchant payments are below Rs 2,000 — these remain free,” said the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)