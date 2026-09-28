Supreme Court to hear plea challenging imposition of MDR on UPI payments above Rs 2,000 today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a petition challenging the Modi government’s decision to impose a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on certain UPI “person-to-merchant” transactions above Rs 2,000.
The case concerns the future of UPI payments, which have remained completely free for more than six years. The central government has imposed a 0.4 percent charge on payments of more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through UPI, effective October 15. The charge has been capped at a maximum of Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more.
Ending nearly six years of fully free UPI payments, the government has introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth over Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the UPI platform from October 15 while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions and small payments from any charge.
The MDR will be capped at Rs 300 for payments of Rs 75,000 and above. Essential and thin-margin sectors — railways, telecom, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs — will pay a flat MDR of Rs 5 per transaction above Rs 2,000.
“Declare that no MDR or analogous compulsory charge may be imposed or recovered merely on the strength of a press release or FAQs absent a duly authorised, authenticated and published statutory instrument,” it said.
The petitioner has also questioned the distinction between UPI transactions and RuPay debit card payments, pointing out that the notification continues the no-charge protection for RuPay debit cards without a monetary ceiling.
The plea alleges that the framework is arbitrary and discriminatory, and may adversely affect merchants, particularly those with low margins, while also raising concerns over possible indirect consumer burden and digital exclusion.
It has sought the quashing or suspension of the framework insofar as it imposes an MDR on UPI transactions of above Rs 2,000.
Alternatively, it has sought a reconsideration of the framework after transparent consultation, publication of empirical data and an impact assessment, besides safeguards for micro and small enterprises.
“Direct that any future MDR classification be based on relevant considerations including merchant turnover, statutory MSME status, actual margins, geography and ability to bear the cost, and avoid cliff-edge treatment unsupported by evidence,” the plea said.
It has made the Centre and others, including the Reserve Bank of India, as party respondents in the matter.
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