UPI to remain free for consumers; small merchants unaffected by ongoing MDR debate: Government

Amidst ongoing discussions regarding the imposition of a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, the Payments Council of India (PCI) clarified on Friday that UPI will remain completely free for general consumers. Furthermore, small merchants will not be required to pay any charges for accepting UPI payments.

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New Delhi: Amidst ongoing discussions regarding the imposition of a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, the Payments Council of India (PCI) clarified on Friday that UPI will remain completely free for general consumers. Furthermore, small merchants will not be required to pay any charges for accepting UPI payments.

What did the PCI say?

In a statement issued on the social media platform X, the industry body noted that UPI has been free for consumers since its launch in 2016, and there is no proposal to levy any transaction charges on individuals.

The PCI stated, “UPI has always been free for consumers since its inception in 2016. Every citizen of the country will continue to be able to make instant digital payments without any additional charges.”

Payments Council of India tweets, “There has been considerable discussion around UPI and merchant charges. Here are the facts behind the conversation what it means for consumers, merchants, and India’s digital payment ecosystem. 1. Will I have to pay to use UPI? No. UPI has… pic.twitter.com/dV6NJ5x1al — IANS (@ians_india) August 7, 2026

Objectives of UPI

The organisation highlighted that UPI was designed with the objective of extending digital payment facilities to all sections of society and continues to serve as the backbone of India’s digital payment ecosystem.

This clarification comes at a time when discussions regarding the long-term sustainability of the country’s rapidly growing digital payment infrastructure have intensified. The PCI noted that the current debate is not about charging consumers, but rather about the maintenance and development of a digital ecosystem that handles billions of transactions every month.

No MDR applies to small merchants

The organisation emphasised that no MDR is applicable to small merchants, and they do not have to pay any fees to accept UPI payments. Empowering small businesses and integrating them into the digital economy is a core aspect of the vision behind UPI.

According to the PCI, “Small merchants do not have to pay any MDR for accepting UPI payments. UPI was designed in such a way that even the smallest businesses in the country could adopt digital payments without incurring additional costs.” UPI has provided millions of small shopkeepers, street vendors, grocery merchants, and micro-enterprises across the country with an easy and affordable means to accept digital payments. This has reduced reliance on cash and fostered financial inclusion.

‘UPI has evolved to become the world’s largest real-time payment system’

The Payments Council of India stated that UPI has evolved beyond a simple payment platform to become the world’s largest real-time payment system. Consequently, there is an increasing need to continuously strengthen technological upgrades, cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and operational efficiency.

According to the organisation, as the volume of UPI transactions grows, discussions are underway regarding ways to ensure the sustainability of this vast digital infrastructure. However, throughout this process, care is being taken to ensure that no financial burden falls on ordinary consumers or small merchants.

The PCI noted that over the past decade, banks, fintech companies, payment service providers, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have collectively invested heavily in building and operating the UPI network.

(With IANS inputs)