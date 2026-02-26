Home

UPI in Israel: Masterstroke from Modi government as Unified Payments Interface launched in Israel, businesses in both countries can now...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on his historic 2nd visit to Israel. Scroll down to know more.

UPI update

UPI in Israel: In a big development for the India-made Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India and Israel announced to deepen their digital and financial partnership by enabling cross-border use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI). In the recent development amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic Israel visit, both the countries announced the big move after which businesses in both countries are expected to benefit from simplified cross-border payments, cutting down transaction costs and settlement times. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent announcement on cross-border use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

How will UPI help in global business?

The enabling of cross-border use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) between the two countries will connect Israel’s domestic payments framework with India, to make digital transactions faster and more affordable. Notably, the signing of the UPI linking agreement came on the second and final day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to Israel.

What PM Modi said on UPI launch in Israel?

PM Modi said that “We have decided to establish the Critical and Emerging Technologies Partnership. This will give new momentum to cooperation in areas such as AI, quantum, and critical minerals”.

Prime Minister further stated that “I am pleased that an agreement has been reached for the use of UPI in Israel”.

“We will further our work in civil nuclear energy and space fields. Together, we will develop future-ready farming solutions. We will work on creating villages of excellence,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi’s historic Israel visit

In a significant development, India and Israel elevated their “time-tested” relationship to a special strategic partnership and agreed to fast-track a long-awaited free trade deal even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed the Gaza peace initiative, asserting that humanity must never become a victim of conflict, a report by PTI news agency said.

In his media statement after holding wide-ranging talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s security interests are directly linked to peace and stability in the Middle East and that New Delhi has been pitching for a peaceful solution to the conflict in Gaza, the report said.

Following the meeting between the two prime ministers, India and Israel inked a total of 17 agreements and documents that will provide for deeper cooperation in artificial intelligence, trade, investment, education, manufacturing, culture, maritime heritage, agriculture and a plethora of other areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

