UPI MDR implementation likely to be postponed? NPCI receives requests to delay implementation until THIS month

The Modi government is also concerned that merchants could pass on the additional cost to consumers during the festive shopping season, potentially dampening consumer sentiment amid persistent inflationary pressures.

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Supreme Court refuses to stay fee on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000

New Delhi: UPI payments in the country are reportedly set to attract Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges from October 15. According to the reports, the Modi government has completed all preparations regarding the move. Meanwhile, a major development has emerged regarding the new rules. According to reports, merchant bodies, fintech companies, and payment aggregators have urged the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to extend the implementation date for UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) from October 15 to January 2027.

Experts are of the opinion that with less than a week remaining before the deadline, NPCI could take a major decision on the matter within the next two days. Discussions are also underway with the Ministry of Finance. Following this latest development, speculation is growing that consumers could get relief from MDR charges during the festive season.

Why is there a demand to extend the deadline?

It is important to note that businesses witness bumper sales during major festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath. Imposing merchant fees during such periods would increase the cost burden on traders. The Modi government is also concerned that merchants may pass on this additional cost to customers during the festive shopping season, which could affect consumer sentiment amid the ongoing inflationary pressures.

There is also confusion regarding the conditions and transaction categories. While the rules are straightforward and clearly defined in card networks, UPI has different rates for utility bill payments, loan repayments and capital market transactions. As a result, merchants and payment companies are facing considerable uncertainty regarding technical preparations and transaction categorisation.

Here are some of the key details:

Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) is the fee that merchants or traders pay to banks for accepting digital payments.

Last month, the UPI Steering Committee decided that a 0.4 percent (40 bps) MDR would be applicable on transactions above Rs 2,000.

Under this rule, if a customer makes a UPI payment of Rs 2,000, the merchant would have to pay a fee of Rs 8.

On a payment of ₹10,000, the merchant would have to pay a fee of Rs 40.

Compared with cards, UPI is considerably more complex because it handles several types of transactions that are not possible through cards:

Brokerage firms and capital market associations have raised their concerns with SEBI. They argue that when an investor adds money to their demat or trading account, the transaction is essentially similar to a P2P (person-to-person) transfer. Since brokerage firms do not earn any additional income from such transactions, they question why MDR should be imposed on them.

As per NPCI’s guidelines, a flat fee of Rs 5 has been prescribed for loan repayments made through auto-pay. However, auto-debits often fail because customers do not have sufficient balance in their accounts. When they subsequently repay the loan manually, the system treats it as a regular financial transaction and applies MDR at the rate of 0.4 percent.