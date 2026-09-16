UPI MDR rules from October 15: Will mutual fund, insurance and OTT auto-payments get expensive? All you need to know

An FAQ issued on September 15 stated that around 96% of person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions will remain unaffected by the new framework. The revised MDR provisions will take effect from October 15, 2026.

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New Delhi: The new UPI framework will continue to keep person-to-person (P2P) transactions free, irrespective of the amount transferred. Payments made to any merchant up to Rs 2,000 will also remain free, while a new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will apply to specified person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above Rs 2,000. It is important to note that the introduction of MDR on select UPI transactions will not affect automated recurring payments such as mutual fund SIPs, insurance subscriptions, utility bills or OTT streaming services.

From October 15, the UPI will enter a new phase of its evolution, with the introduction of a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions above Rs 2,000. As per the new framework announced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), merchants will pay an MDR of 0.4 percent on eligible transactions, while payments of Rs 75,000 and above will be subject to a maximum charge of Rs 300 per transaction.

Notably, the latest framework does not mean that every UPI payment above Rs 2,000 will attract an MDR. The government’s clarification specifically excludes automated recurring standing instructions, known as UPI Mandates or UPI AutoPay, from the prescribed MDR charges.

FAQ released on September 15 states that around 96 percent of P2M transactions will remain unaffected by the new framework. The revised MDR provisions will come into effect from October 15, 2026.

What happens to mutual fund SIP auto-debits?

It is important to note that for the mutual fund investors, the distinction between a recurring UPI mandate and a regular UPI payment is important. A mutual fund SIP or other recurring investment set up through UPI Mandate or AutoPay will not attract the prescribed MDR transaction charge. This means investors who have authorised automatic monthly transfers for their SIPs can continue with their recurring investments without an MDR being imposed on the AutoPay transaction.

Following are the key highlights of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions:

No Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) to be levied on UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000

MDR of 0.4% to be levied on Person to Merchant transactions above Rs 2,000

On a Rs 3,000 purchase, 0.4 percent rate works out to a Rs 12 fee paid by merchant to its acquiring bank

Commission to be shared amongst the payment ecosystem partners including banks

No charges on person-to-person (P2P) transactions, irrespective of transaction value

MDR capped at Rs 300 per transaction on high-value payments of Rs 75,000 and above

Essential sectors like telecom, insurance, fuel sectors to pay a flat MDR of Rs 5 per transaction

Payments towards mutual funds, and stock brokers to attract MDR of 0.02%, capped at Rs 300

Small merchants receiving up to Rs 1 lakh per month to enjoy mandatory zero MDR for all transactions

UPI app providers prohibited from levying platform fees or hidden charges

Banks advised to ensure that merchants do not pass MDR charges to customers for UPI payments

No monthly quotas, volume limits, or tiered caps on free UPI transactions for persons

Daily transaction limits enforced by banks, NPCI Rs 1–5 lakh depending on category

Dedicated fund for promoting use of UPI by small merchants to be set up with contribution of 5% of total MDR collections

Only 4 percentage of merchant transactions to be impacted by the MDR introduction

Finalized MDR framework and threshold structure take effect from October 15, 2026.

OTT subscriptions and utility bills remain unaffected

Consumers using UPI AutoPay for monthly utility bills, OTT streaming subscriptions and recurring investments will not pay any prescribed MDR charge on those automated recurring transactions.