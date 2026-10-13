Major relief for UPI users! Merchant charges on select transactions to be implemented after Diwali

"UPI and Services Steering Committee today (October 13) decided that, keeping in mind the festive season, MDR on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions shall be implemented immediately post Diwali," NPCI said in a media statement.

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Supreme Court refuses to stay fee on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000

New Delhi: In a significant development, the UPI and Services Steering Committee decided to implement the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions immediately after Diwali. As per a statement by NPCI on X, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)’s decision takes into account the festive season, with the implementation date to be notified separately.

“UPI and Services Steering Committee today (October 13) decided that, keeping in mind the festive season, MDR on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions shall be implemented immediately post Diwali,” NPCI said in a media statement. The date of implementation will be notified separately, the NPCI added.

What is the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR)?

MDR is a fee charged to merchants for processing digital payments. The proposed move will apply only to select merchant transactions, though the statement did not specify which categories of transactions would attract the charge.

Under the new framework, merchants accepting UPI payments above Rs 2,000 would have to pay a fee of 0.4% of the transaction value. However, person-to-person transfers will be exempted from the charge, and payments to certain categories will attract a flat Rs 5 fee irrespective of the amount.

MDR a small fee, will not have major impact on UPI volumes: RBI Governor Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra earlier had said that levying a “small fee” in the form of merchant discount rate (MDR) will not have a “major impact” on UPI transaction volumes. “As of now, we do not see any drop in volumes. And I don’t personally think that a small fee will have a major impact on the volumes,” he told reporters at the central bank headquarters here.

It can be noted that last month, the government allowed charging of the MDR under which transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract a fee of 0.4 per cent.

Speaking to reporters hours after announcing a rate hike and making it clear that a rate cut is off the table, Malhotra said banks’ credit growth will continue to be strong going forward and will continue to aid the broader economic activity.

He said the RBI is conscious of adverse impact on asset quality at non-bank lenders amid a flush of liquidity, but made it clear that the central bank does not expect any such eventuality playing out.

The system liquidity will not be in such a high surplus as seen in the last few weeks for a very long time, he added.

Expert Speaks

“The idea of charging a merchant fee on UPI transactions over ₹2,000 might add an expense for businesses, especially those like small shops or service providers who depend a lot on digital payments. These fees might help payment companies cover their costs for running the system.. We must be careful. If the fees get too high it could make merchants less willing to accept UPI. They may pass the cost on to customers by raising prices,” Mukesh Pandey, Founder and MD, Rupyaapaisa.com said.

“UPI has worked well because it’s easy to use, available to almost everyone and cheap. That’s why people love it. Any changes to how it works should keep those qualities. At the time we need to find a fair balance, between what’s good for merchants, banks and the payment companies. The goal should be to keep UPI simple and affordable while also letting the service providers stay in business,” he added.

Rohit Mahajan, Founder and CEO, plutos ONE

“The decision to defer the implementation of MDR on select UPI merchant transactions until after Diwali is a welcome and pragmatic move by NPCI. During the festive season, when digital transactions surge, ensuring a seamless and convenient payment experience for customers and merchants is particularly important.

This decision reflects a balanced approach, keeping customer interests and the needs of the broader digital payments ecosystem in mind. As India’s digital payments landscape continues to evolve, it is important to introduce changes in a calibrated manner, ensuring that merchants and consumers continue to have confidence in the system while supporting the long-term sustainability of digital payments.”