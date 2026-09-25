UPI new charges from October 15: Who will pay 0.4% MDR on payments above Rs 2000? Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies

UPI currently handles around Rs 30 lakh crore in transaction value, of which merchant payments account for about Rs 6-7 lakh crore. The charging framework is primarily applicable to transactions above Rs 2,000.

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UPI new charges from October 15: Who will pay 0.4% MDR on payments above Rs 2000? Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies. (File image/IANS)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified that the new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on certain high-value UPI payments is not a tax or surcharge and that the money collected will not go to the government. The clarification comes after Opposition leaders criticised the decision to introduce a charge on some UPI transactions. Sitharaman said the MDR is part of the digital payments system and the money will be shared among banks, payment platforms and other companies involved in processing the transaction.

Under the new framework announced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), a 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to eligible person-to-merchant UPI payments above Rs. 2,000 from October 15, 2026. Payments between individuals will continue to remain free.

Who will get the MDR money?

According to the Finance Minister, 40 per cent of the MDR would go to the customer’s bank, 30 per cent to the payment gateway, 20 per cent to the UPI application and 10 per cent to the bank sponsoring the UPI app.

Sitharaman said the charge is meant to support the infrastructure behind digital payments and help fund technology upgrades and innovation.

She also said the fee is not intended to be recovered from consumers. Banks have been advised to ensure that merchants do not pass the charge on to customers.

Which UPI payments will attract the charge?

The 0.4 per cent MDR will apply only to specified person-to-merchant transactions above Rs. 2,000.

For example, a Rs. 10,000 eligible UPI payment would attract an MDR of Rs. 40. The maximum MDR has been capped at Rs. 300 for transactions of Rs. 75,000 or more.

Small merchants receiving up to Rs. 1 lakh a month through UPI QR payments will remain outside the new MDR framework. Person-to-person UPI transfers will also remain free.

The government and NPCI have said the vast majority of everyday UPI merchant payments will therefore not be affected.

Certain sectors will have a separate fee structure. For example, UPI payments above Rs. 2,000 for services such as railway tickets, fuel, telecom and insurance have been assigned a flat Rs. 5 MDR rather than the standard 0.4 per cent rate.

Why is the new MDR being introduced?

UPI has operated under a zero-MDR model for several years, helping make digital payments widely accessible. The new system is intended to create a revenue stream for banks, payment companies and other participants involved in running the payment network.

The NPCI’s revised framework comes as UPI continues to handle a very large volume of digital payments across India. Industry analysts expect the new fee structure to create significant additional revenue for banks and fintech companies.

The MDR will also support a dedicated fund aimed at encouraging UPI adoption among smaller merchants, according to the framework.

Merchants raise concerns

Although the government has said the fee should not be passed on to consumers, some traders have expressed concern about the additional cost.

Traders in markets such as Delhi’s Nehru Place and Chandni Chowk have said their profit margins are already tight and that absorbing another payment-related cost could put pressure on their businesses.

The government, meanwhile, has said it will monitor whether merchants try to recover the MDR from customers. Officials have indicated that the aim is to ensure that consumers continue to make UPI payments without paying a separate transaction fee.

Sitharaman also compared the new framework with existing payment systems, pointing out that merchants already pay MDR when customers use credit and debit cards.

The Finance Minister reiterated that the new UPI MDR is a charge within the payment ecosystem and is not a government tax, cess or surcharge.