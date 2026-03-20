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UPI Payment Complaint Number: Did you make a UPI payment to the wrong number? This toll-free number can get you refund

UPI Payment Complaint Number: Did you make a UPI payment to the wrong number? This toll-free number can get you refund

UPI Wrong Payment Complaint Number: If a UPI payment is made to the wrong number, there's no need to worry. Immediately call the NPCI toll-free number and file a complaint. People often make this mistake in a hurry, but if you file a complaint immediately, you're more likely to get your money back.

UPI Payment Complaint Number: Did you make a UPI payment to the wrong number? This toll-free number can get you refund

UPI Wrong Payment: While making UPI payment, people often make the mistake of making payment on the wrong number. While making payment in a hurry, many times we do not pay attention to where and to which number we are sending the money. In such a situation, after the transaction is done and the other person does not receive the amount, then we come to know that we have made the payment on the wrong number. If this happens to you too, then do not worry. As per RBI guidelines, after making UPI payment on the wrong number, you should immediately lodge a complaint on the toll-free number of NPCI. This increases the chances of getting your money back.

UPI payments often happen to the wrong number due to haste. In such cases, people shouldn’t panic. Instead, they should immediately report the matter to get their money back. Once a UPI PIN is entered, a UPI transaction cannot be canceled. If you accidentally send money to someone, you can contact the recipient and request a refund. If this doesn’t work, you can file a complaint with NPCI.

Call on this toll free number

You can file your complaint by calling the NPCI toll-free number 1800-120-1740. You can also visit your bank branch and submit a written complaint by filling out the required form. If the bank refuses to help you or delays action, you can file a complaint against the bank at https://rbi.org.in/Home.aspx.

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Keep the transaction number safe

According to Reserve Bank of India guidelines, if an online payment is mistakenly transferred to another person’s account, the bank must review the complaint and process the refund within 48 hours.

Please note that if you receive a money deduction message after making a payment using UPI or net banking, be careful. It contains the transaction/PPBL number. This number is required when filing a complaint.

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