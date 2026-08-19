UPI Payments: Major boost for Modi government as President Murmu approves bill related to MDR, RuPay debit cards to…

The President also approved the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Act, 2026, which provides tax incentives aimed at promoting electronics manufacturing in the country.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the bill related to the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI payments. The president gave her assent on Monday to the bill seeking amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, turning it into law. However, there has been no change yet to the existing zero-MDR regime for UPI payments.

The President also approved the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Act, 2026, which provides tax incentives aimed at promoting electronics manufacturing in the country.

It is important to note that the amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, give the government the legal authority to alter the zero-MDR regime for payments made through UPI and RuPay debit cards. The government can now decide through a notification which digital payments will remain exempt from MDR.

At present, banks and payment service providers cannot levy any charges on payments made through UPI and RuPay debit cards.

Easier Path for Fund Managers

The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Act, 2026 aims to facilitate greater inflows of foreign capital into the country and promote manufacturing by improving the ease of doing business. The legislation seeks to make it easier for fund managers to establish operations in India, without their activities being treated as carrying on a business in India for tax purposes.