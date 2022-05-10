UPI Payment Latest Update: For those who are doing digital payments, here’s an important update for you. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday said it has set up a 24×7 helpline for information related to digital payment products and services, DigiSaathi. This has been launched on behalf of a consortium of payment system operators and participants comprising banks and non-banking financial entities. Known as DigiSaathi, the helpline will be accessible by all on WhatsApp to receive information related to digital payment products and services.Also Read - SBI Hikes Interest Rates on FDs; Check New Rates From May 10 Here

Here’s how to use it

In a statement, the NPCI said the DigiSaathi will assist the users with all their queries on digital payments via the chatbot facility on WhatsApp by simply messaging on +91 892 891 3333. It also added that the facility will soon also be available on other social media channels as well.

"DigiSaathi is available to customers via website & chatbot facility at www.digisaathi.info, through toll-free calls – 14431 & 1800 891 3333 and on WhatsApp by messaging on +91 892 891 3333. The service will soon be available on more social media channels to meet customer requirements," the NPCI said in a statement.

Recently launched by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, DigiSaathi is an automated response system. Moreover, DigiSaathi also helps customers in addressing their queries related to debit and credit cards, UPI, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, PPI wallets, ATM, and mobile and net banking, among others.

It must be noted that the Consortium of Payment System Operators and Participants that includes ecosystem partners, banks, card networks, PPIs, fintechs, Payments Council of India (PCI) and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), came together to implement DigiSaathi to empower people to adopt digital payments with even more conviction.

The users must note that the DigiSaathi is available in both English and Hindi and it guides the users on how to avail or use any particular product or service.

Apart from this, DigiSaathi also helps the users with their transaction-related queries, by guiding them and sharing the contact details of concerned banks/ institutions.

The NPCI said the FAQs (frequently asked questions) and automated responses listed on DigiSaathi are reviewed periodically to offer more updated and accurate responses to the callers/users.

Many users recently took to Twitter to complain that they could not pay via UPI, which was down for more than an hour. The users were unable to transfer money via different apps including Google Pay and PhonePe. However, the users were told that the payment had failed after long processing times.