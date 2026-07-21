No Internet? No Problem! Make offline payments of up to Rs 2,000 by simply tapping your phone, check details here

As per the reports, NPCI may start certifying PoS (Point of Sale) terminals from leading manufacturers for offline UPI payments as early as 2026.

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Make offline payments of up to Rs 2,000 by simply tapping your phone, check details here

New Delhi: Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives, and in today’s digital age, we rely on them so heavily that even a temporary loss of internet connectivity can bring many tasks to a halt. Keeping this in mind, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is working on a new feature that will allow users to make payments on merchants’ PoS (Point of Sale) machines even without an internet connection.

Based on NFC (Near Field Communication) technology, this feature will enable seamless payments in places with poor or no network connectivity, such as airplanes, underground metro stations, or remote areas. However, users will need to keep some funds loaded in their UPI Lite wallet to use this facility.

How the New UPI Feature Will Work

For the convenience of the customers, we have mentioned the steps via which they can use this offline UPI payment feature

Users must first load money into their UPI Lite wallet while connected to the internet.

Once the wallet is funded, users can simply tap their NFC-enabled smartphone on an offline PoS machine to make a payment.

There will be no need for an internet connection or even a UPI PIN during the transaction.

The PoS terminal will securely store the payment authorization from the UPI Lite wallet.

Once either the phone or the PoS machine reconnects to the internet, the payment details will be sent to the bank, and the transaction will be completed.

Payment Limit Set at Rs 2,000

As per the reports, NPCI may start certifying PoS (Point of Sale) terminals from leading manufacturers for offline UPI payments as early as 2026.

Users will be able to make offline UPI payments of up to Rs 2,000 per transaction. This limit has been set for security reasons.

Currently, offline UPI payments are limited at Rs 500.

NPCI is also working with banks and third-party UPI apps such as Paytm and Google Pay to integrate the feature into their mobile applications.

Who Will Benefit From This Feature?

The new feature is expected to be especially useful for people who live or work in areas with poor or no internet connectivity.

It will allow users to make purchases in locations such as:

During flights

Underground metro stations

Remote areas with no mobile network

According to reports, some credit and debit card providers impose restrictions on card usage during flights. In such cases, offline UPI payments could serve as a convenient alternative for small-value transactions.

UPI recorded more than 22.72 billion transactions in June 2026, and the introduction of this feature is expected to make digital payments even more convenient and accessible.