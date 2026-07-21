No Internet? No Problem! Make offline payments of up to Rs 2,000 by simply tapping your phone, check details here

New Delhi: Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives, and in today’s digital age, we rely on them so heavily that even a temporary loss of internet connectivity can bring many tasks to a halt. Keeping this in mind, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is working on a new feature that will allow users to make payments on merchants’ PoS (Point of Sale) machines even without an internet connection.
Based on NFC (Near Field Communication) technology, this feature will enable seamless payments in places with poor or no network connectivity, such as airplanes, underground metro stations, or remote areas. However, users will need to keep some funds loaded in their UPI Lite wallet to use this facility.
How the New UPI Feature Will Work
For the convenience of the customers, we have mentioned the steps via which they can use this offline UPI payment feature
The new feature is expected to be especially useful for people who live or work in areas with poor or no internet connectivity.
It will allow users to make purchases in locations such as:
During flights
Underground metro stations
Remote areas with no mobile network
According to reports, some credit and debit card providers impose restrictions on card usage during flights. In such cases, offline UPI payments could serve as a convenient alternative for small-value transactions.
UPI recorded more than 22.72 billion transactions in June 2026, and the introduction of this feature is expected to make digital payments even more convenient and accessible.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.