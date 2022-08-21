New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance on Sunday, while referring to the reports of imposing extra charges to be paid for every UPI payment, said that there is no consideration in the government to levy any charges for UPI services. The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means, it said.Also Read - Indian Travellers To UK To Soon Enjoy Hassle-Free Digital Transactions Using THIS Method

The Ministry of Finance tweeted, “UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public & productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in Govt to levy any charges for UPI services. The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means. Also Read - Atal Pension Yojana: Taxpayers Not Allowed To Enroll In This Scheme From Oct 1 | Read Full Notification

UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public & productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in Govt to levy any charges for UPI services. The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means. (1/2) — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 21, 2022

Also Read - 100 Per Cent Privatisation Of Public Sector Banks Soon? Know Here

“The Govt had provided financial support for #DigitalPayment ecosystem last year and has announced the same this year as well to encourage further adoption of #DigitalPayments and promotion of payment platforms that are economical and user-friendly.”

The Govt had provided financial support for #DigitalPayment ecosystem last year and has announced the same this year as well to encourage further adoption of #DigitalPayments and promotion of payment platforms that are economical and user-friendly. (2/2) — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 21, 2022

“There is no consideration in Govt to levy any charges for UPI services. The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means”: Ministry of Finance on reports of imposing extra charges to be paid for every UPI payment.