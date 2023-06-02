UPI Payments Script History: 9 Billion Transactions Worth Total Rs 14 Lakh Crore Happened In May

Home

The homegrown payment mechanism has processed over 83 billion transactions in fiscal 2023, amounting to a whopping Rs 139 lakh crore.

New Delhi: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in India have shown a dramatic increase of over 58 per cent year-on-year in May 2023. As per the data, over nine billion transactions were made in may, amounting to over Rs 14 lakh crore. The monthly transaction value for the same period climbed by 43 per cent compared to last year.

India’s UPI is one of the globally accepted payment systems and has emerged as a trusted payment mode ever since its launch in 2016. The homegrown payment mechanism has processed over 83 billion transactions in fiscal 2023, amounting to a whopping Rs 139 lakh crore.

In fiscal 2022, 38 billion transactions happened, amounting to Rs 84 lakh crore.

UPI for Tourists

The government of India in February, gave visitors to India access to UPI to purchase things in the country. Only visitors from G-20 countries are allowed to make UPI payments to start with, and only those arriving at certain airports.

With India holding G-20 presidency till November, foreign delegates have been invited to multiple events in the country.

In the past six years, there has been a massive jump in UPI transactions.

Non Resident Indians (NRIs) in 10 countries can access UPI services for transactions without having to depend on their India phone number. The countries are Singapore, the US, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the UK

