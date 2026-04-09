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Attention UPI users! RBI introduces key changes in payment rules, sending more than Rs 10000 will now result in...

Attention UPI users! RBI introduces key changes in payment rules, sending more than Rs 10000 will now result in…

Digital payment rules could soon change, as the Reserve Bank plans to impose a one-hour cooling period on transfers above Rs 10,000.

RBI has proposed changes in UPI and IMPS transfers

Are you trying to send an amount of more than Rs 10,000 to someone through UPI or IMPS? Now, you may have to wait up to an hour for the amount to reach your account. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considering taking some huge steps to stop the increasing digital fraud in the country.

The RBI has invited suggestions on the proposal until May 8, 2026, after which it may issue the final guidelines.

What is the step the RBI is taking?

Online fraud in India is projected to exceed Rs 22,000 crore in 2026. Consequently, the RBI is considering a cooling-off period. Under this, transactions would be blocked off for one hour, and the person to whom the money is being sent will not receive it for one hour.

During this time, the sender can verify the recipient and cancel the transfer in case of suspected fraud. Although transactions above Rs 10,000 make up 45 per cent of fraud incidents, they account for 98.5 per cent of the overall value.

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Why the delay?

The Reserve Bank said most fraud cases now stem from social engineering rather than system failures, with fraudsters using tactics like intimidation or persuasion. Victims are often put under pressure and given no time to react, which is why a one-hour delay could help them think and stop the transaction.

The cooling period will not apply to everyone, as the RBI has suggested some relaxations.

These include customers who can whitelist their trusted contacts, ensuring no delays while sending money to them.

The rule will not apply to merchant payments (payments at shops), e-mandates, cheques, and NACH transactions.

What are the highlights of RBI’s new proposal?

Transactions above Rs 10,000 will be put on hold for one hour, during which the customer can cancel the transaction.

For senior citizens i.e. people above 70 years of age, permission of a trusted person will be mandatory for transfer of more than Rs 50,000.

If deposits exceed Rs 25 lakh in personal and small business accounts, the bank will credit the money only after confirmation.

The RBI is also considering a kill switch, a button that would allow customers to disable all their digital payment channels (UPI, Cardholder ID, Internet Banking) at once.

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