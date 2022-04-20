New Delhi: Online payments have made it easy for us to make a transaction anytime and from anywhere in just a few clicks. Unified Payment Interface for cashless transactions and online payments or UPI is one of the most preferred methods of payment and the ease of payment and performance makes UPI a popular option. But when a platform is being used so much, then the possibility of fraud and scam also increases. The UPI ecosystem is no different. In the last few years, several scams related to UPI users have come to the fore. So, whether you are regular with online banking or feel skeptical about it, some safety measures while making a digital transaction are a must.Also Read - CoinSwitch Suspends Crypto Purchase Options, Disables Rupee Deposits; Users Seek Response
Follow these 5 steps to avoid online payment scams/frauds:
- Do not share your UPI & PIN: Never share your UPI & PIN with any customer care call or messages who is claiming to represent some Govt institution or bank or some known company. They will never ask for your UPI PIN. These calls play around with your fear of losing your account access or maybe some important update in an app. always check the details of the SMS senders or caller, if someone is asking for your PIN details, it is clear that the caller is a fraudster. NOTE: The bank will never ask for your PIN to receive the money.
- Avoid random payment requests: Most UPI applications have a SPAM filter in place that tracks payments requests from certain UPI IDs. You will be warned if you come across any such identity. Go ahead with the transaction only if you are 100 percent sure that the person on the other end is not a fraudster. You will get an option to either ‘Pay’ or ‘Decline’. In case of the slightest of doubt, you should ‘Decline’. You will never receive funds if you click on the ‘Pay’ option, no matter the circumstance.
- Use verified apps only: Mobile apps have changed the way we shop and transact. Every time you install an app on your device, make sure you are using a verified app. Whether it’s a financial app or a new game, download only from official play stores like Google Play Store, Windows App Store or Apple App Store.
- Keep changing your UPI pin: It is important to keep changing yout UPI pin every month, if not so then a quarterly change of PIN is good practice to secure your account.
- Never click on suspicious links on SMS or emails: Spurious emails and SMS are the most common forms of trapping people into fraud. These links may seem genuine and attract your attention with claims of lottery or a job overseas. Do not follow any such links, as they may lead you to a phishing site and rob you off your mobile’s security features. It’s better to hang up in case you receive an unsolicited call.