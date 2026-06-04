UPI to now be available in THIS country, allowing Indian tourists to make payments easily; Check details

Indian tourists visiting this country will no longer have to worry as much about carrying cash or using foreign cards. With UPI now available in the country, they can make payments by scanning KHQR codes at over 4 million locations, including restaurants, retail stores and major tourist hotspots.

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The transaction process is identical to domestic UPI payments, requiring users to scan the code, enter the amount and authenticate the payment. Representational image

Are you planning to take a trip to Cambodia? Then this news is for you. Indian tourists will now be able to use UPI for payments in Cambodia, marking another international expansion of India’s digital payments network. The facility is expected to reduce dependence on cash and foreign cards while offering travellers a familiar and hassle-free payment option.

Who started this facility?

India’s NIPL (NPCI Overseas Payments Limited) and Cambodia’s ACLEDA Bank Plc have collaborated to introduce the cross-border payment facility. The integration of Cambodia’s KHQR system with the UPI network will make digital payments smoother and more convenient for users in both nations.

How will it work?

Under the new arrangement, Indian users can pay Cambodian merchants by scanning KHQR codes with their UPI-enabled apps. The transaction process is identical to domestic UPI payments, requiring users to scan the code, enter the amount and authenticate the payment using their UPI PIN before completing the transaction.

Where will facility be available?

The introduction of UPI in Cambodia will give Indian travellers access to digital payments at over 4 million retail locations nationwide. Visitors to major destinations like Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville will be able to pay seamlessly at hotels, eateries, taxi services, shopping centres and other establishments using their UPI apps.

How easy will it be for Indians?

For many international travellers, handling payments overseas can be inconvenient due to card acceptance issues, high transaction fees and currency conversion costs. With UPI now available, Indian tourists can avoid many of these problems and enjoy a simpler, more seamless way to pay.

A look at the benefits for Indians