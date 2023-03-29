Home

Business

UPI Transaction New Rules: NPCI Clarifies Customers Charges Will be Free Due To PPI Interchange

UPI Transaction New Rules: NPCI Clarifies Customers Charges Will be Free Due To PPI Interchange

UPI Transaction New Rules: The NPCI further clarified that there are no charges for the bank account to bank account-based UPI payments i.e. normal UPI payments.

the interchange fee will vary for the different categories of merchants and it will range from 0.5% to 1.1% and a cap is also applicable in certain categories.

UPI Transaction New Rules: The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) on its official Twitter handle issued a statement clarifying that customers will not have to pay any charge for transactions on UPI. According to recent guidelines, the interchange charges are applicable for Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI). It means that UPI transactions made via PPIs such as wallets, and credit cards will have an interchange fee of 1.1%.

Earlier, the NPCI had notified that an interchange fee of up to 1.1 per cent will be applicable on merchant UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions from April 1. In the notification, the NPCI said that using Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) for transactions through UPI will attract an interchange fee. The charges will be imposed if the transaction is more than Rs 2,000.

You may like to read

Notably, the interchange fee will vary for the different categories of merchants and it will range from 0.5% to 1.1% and a cap is also applicable in certain categories.

However, the NPCI issued another notification on Wednesday and said the introduced fee is only applicable for merchant transactions made through prepaid payment instruments and no charges will be imposed on normal UPI payments which it termed as “bank account- to-bank account based UPI payments.”

The NPCI further clarified that there are no charges for the bank account to bank account-based UPI payments i.e. normal UPI payments. “With this addition to UPI, the customers will have the choice of using any bank accounts, Rupay Credit card and prepaid wallets on UPI enabled apps,” the NPCI said.

As per a report by CNBC TV-18, for telecom, education, and utilities/post office, the interchange fee is 0.7% and for supermarkets the fee is 0.9% of the transaction value. And 1% charges will be imposed for insurance, government, mutual funds, and railways, 0.5% for fuel, and 0.7 for agriculture, the report claimed. These charges will be applicable from April 1.

The users must note that the interchange will not be applied in the case of peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-peer-merchant (P2PM) transactions and the PPP issuers will be required to pay 15 basis points (bps) to the remitter bank as a wallet-loading charge for transactions of over Rs 2,000.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.