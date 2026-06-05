‘US and India could finalise a trade deal soon because I like Modi’: Donald Trump

He described PM Modi as a “good friend” and said that the two leaders share a strong relationship and understand each other well.

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(File: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump said regarding trade with India that for a long time India imposed high tariffs on American goods and benefited at America’s expense. Trump claimed that the situation has now changed and the United States is earning substantial revenue from India through tariffs. Trump further said that a major trade agreement between the United States and India could be finalised soon because “he likes Narendra Modi very much”. He described PM Modi as a “good friend” and said that the two leaders share a strong relationship and understand each other well.

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Trump’s remarks come at a time when a U.S. delegation recently held several rounds of talks with Indian government officials in New Delhi. Both countries are trying to reach an interim trade agreement to resolve certain trade-related issues quickly.

India’s Ministry of Commerce has said that the discussions were positive and that both countries are seeking an agreement that benefits both sides. In other words, both governments are continuing to work together to advance a trade deal.

U.S. Preparing To Impose A 12.5% Tariff On India

While trade negotiations continue, a new challenge has emerged. The United States has proposed additional import duties (tariffs) on certain countries, arguing that they have not taken sufficient steps to address issues related to forced labour.

India is also included in the proposed list. If implemented, Indian goods exported to the United States could face an additional 12.5% tariff. This could make Indian products more expensive in the American market and affect exporters.

The Indian government has stated that no final decision has yet been made regarding the additional tariff. The United States will first seek feedback from stakeholders and the public before making a final determination.

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Framework For An India–U.S. Trade Deal

India and the United States reached an understanding in February 2026 on an interim trade agreement aimed at resolving long-standing trade disputes.

However, the U.S. Supreme Court later ruled that some of Trump’s tariffs were unlawful. As a result, uncertainty arose over which tariffs would remain in effect and which would not. This affected progress on the India–U.S. trade agreement, and the interim deal has not yet been finalised.