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US changes process for H-1B Visa, Form I-129 introduced; How will it affect Indians? Details inside

US changes process for H-1B Visa, Form I-129 introduced; How will it affect Indians? Details inside

After this change, Indians will be the most significantly affected demographic, as Indian professionals currently receive 70% of the total H-1B visas issued annually.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: The United States has implemented a major change to its H-1B visa process. Beneficiaries will now be selected based on their salary rather than through a random lottery system. To facilitate this, the US immigration agency has established a new system for Form I-129, which will become mandatory starting April 1, 2026.

Job-specific details required

Companies will be required to provide job-specific details in the petitions filed for their foreign employees. Compared to the previous system, this change is expected to increase the likelihood of obtaining a visa for more experienced professionals and those commanding higher salaries. Under the new system, applicants will be categorized into four distinct wage levels. The higher the wage level associated with a specific position, the greater the number of opportunities that position will receive within the selection process. For instance, a Level-4 candidate will receive four opportunities, whereas a Level-1 candidate will receive only one.

Form I-129

Form I-129 is utilized to bring temporary workers to the United States. The US Department of Labor establishes a standard wage rate for every profession and geographic location; jobs are subsequently classified into levels ranging from Level 1 to Level 4 based on these standards.

70% of H-1B Visas go to Indians

After this change, Indians will be the most significantly affected demographic, as Indian professionals currently receive 70% of the total H-1B visas issued annually. Earlier, the fees for H-1B Visa was approximately $9,000 (or about Rs 830,000). However, in September 2025, Trump raised this fee to $100,000 (or approximately Rs 90 lakh).

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The visa is issued in two increments of three years each. After a total duration of six years, an applicant may choose to apply for a Green Card.

Trump’s inconsistent stance on H-1B Visas

Over the past years, Trump has maintained an inconsistent, at times supportive, at times restrictive stance regarding the H-1B Visa programme. During his first term in 2016, Trump characterized this visa as being contrary to American interests. In 2019, he suspended the extension of this visa. However, last month, he stated, “We need talent.”

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