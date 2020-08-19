New Delhi: Both the United States and China have agreed to allow each other’s air carriers to diuble their current number of flights, the US transportation department has said. There will be eight flights per week between China and the US from now on. On January 31, US President Donald Trumo barred all non-US citizens from travelling to the United States from China amid the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Also Read - Delhi Airport Mulls COVID-19 Facility on-Site For International Arrivals

United Airlines

United Airlines will fly four flights per week from San Francisco to Shanghai starting from September 4.

Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines will begin flying the additional flights from August 24. One weekly flight will be added to the Detroit-Shanghai and Seattle-Shanghai route via Seoul.

The US government still hopes China will agree to restore full U.S. flight rights under their bilateral aviation agreement, the Transportation Department has said, adding as China allows additional flights it will respond in kind, Reuters reported. Before COVID-19, more than 100 weekly flights were in operation between the two nations.