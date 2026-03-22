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US debt hits record high while it is engaged in Iran War, Trumps tariffs prove to be useless

US debt hits record high while it is engaged in Iran War, Trump’s tariffs prove to be useless

The US national debt stood at $3.2 trillion in 1990, and by the turn of the century in 2000, it had reached $5.7 trillion.

Pentagon has requested the government to provide over $200 billion in additional funding for the war against Iran.

New Delhi: For the United States—currently embroiled in a conflict with Iran—there is no good news on the financial front. The country’s federal government debt has, for the first time, crossed the $39 trillion mark, representing 124 per cent of the nation’s GDP. Over the past eight months, this figure has surged by $2 trillion. Since the suspension of the debt ceiling in July of last year, the national debt has grown by $2.8 trillion. It took merely five months for the debt to climb from $38 trillion to $39 trillion. Despite President Trump’s tariffs, the US national debt continues to rise.

US Currently Spending Substantial Amount Simply To Pay Interest

According to projections by the CBO (Congressional Budget Office), the US national debt could increase by $2.4 trillion annually over the next 10 years. Consequently, it is projected to reach $64 trillion by 2036. The country is currently spending a substantial amount of money simply to pay the interest on this debt. In the 2026 fiscal year—which began on October 1st—$425 billion had already been spent on interest payments by the month of February. This figure represents the largest expenditure category after Social Security ($678 billion) and Medicare ($478 billion).

National and Public Debt

The US national debt stood at $3.2 trillion in 1990, and by the turn of the century in 2000, it had reached $5.7 trillion. In 2010, it was $13.6 trillion, and by 2020, it had climbed to $27 trillion. It has now reached the $39 trillion mark.

According to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, $31.3 trillion of this total constitutes public debt, while $7.6 trillion is held as intragovernmental holdings. The country is currently spending $900 billion annually to service the interest on this debt.

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Iran War

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Defense (the Pentagon) has requested the government to provide over $200 billion in additional funding for the war against Iran.

The United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran on February 28. In just the first week, the U.S. spent $11.3 billion on this conflict. This figure covers only the cost of the munitions used in the initial strikes; it does not include expenses incurred for troop deployment, logistics, or operations.

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