New York: The US dollar declined against the British pound on Friday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was officially declared winner of Britain’s general election.

Johnson, Conservative Party leader, has promised to “get Brexit done” and take the country out of the European Union (EU) on January 31, 2020 to end the uncertainty that has clouded the economy since the Brexit referendum in 2016, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The British pound rose on the news.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.26 per cent at 97.1724 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to $1.1119 from $1.1111 in the previous session, and the British pound increased to $1.3338 from $1.3132 in the previous session. The Australian dollar fell to $0.6868 from $0.6898.

The US dollar bought 109.31 Japanese yen, lower than 109.34 Japanese yen of the previous session. The dollar decreased to 0.9838 Swiss franc from 0.9858 Swiss franc, and it rose to 1.3186 Canadian dollars from 1.3184 Canadian dollars.